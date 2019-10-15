PITTSBURGH, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While water coolers provide convenient access to drinking water, the heavy bottles they hold require considerable manual effort to install. Fortunately, an inventor from Laguna Woods, Calif., has figured out how to mechanize the process with a specially designed lift system.

He developed a prototype for RAIZIT to ease the task of moving five-gallon water cooler bottles onto the dispenser. As such, it eliminates the need to manually lift and load the bottles. This customized machine not only saves time and effort but prevents muscle strain and back injuries as well. Built to withstand heavy weight for years of effective service, it is also convenient, practical, easy to operate, and affordably priced.

There are now some dispensers where the 5-gallon water bottle is placed at the bottom. However, the bottles are usually stored some distance away from the dispenser, so he designed three (3) different dollies to enable the bottles to be moved from wherever they are stored.

The inventor's personal concerns inspired the idea. "I wanted to alleviate the difficulties involved in moving heavy water cooler bottles onto the dispenser," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-OCC-1235, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-mechanized-lifter-and-loader-for-water-cooler-bottles-occ-1235-300937371.html

SOURCE InventHelp