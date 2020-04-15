PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a wrench that was easier to use and did not require sockets," said an inventor from Cantonment, Fla. "This led me to invent this improved wrench."

He developed the A C M SOCKETLESS POWERED WRENCH, which does not require sockets. The wrench is also usable to fit screwdriver bits. It can be used as a screw gun as well. The wrench can be powered by air or battery. It is designed for standard or metric use. Additionally, the tool is reliable and easy to use in dark areas.

The original design was submitted to the Mobile sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-MOA-236, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-redesigned-wrench-moa-236-301035278.html

SOURCE InventHelp