26.12.2019 17:15:00

InventHelp Presents Secure Storage Area for Deliveries (TRO-167)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Drone deliveries of online orders are happening very soon," said an inventor from Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. "My invention idea will complement the security of deliveries so that they are not stolen off porches. Also, it can be used today for deliveries by securing it to the front porch or an exterior wall."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

She developed the BLACK to allow for secure parcel delivery via drone. The unit keeps the delivery safe and secure until a household resident can retrieve it. The device prevents deliveries from being stolen from outside the house. This enhances customer confidence and provides added peace of mind. In addition, the invention features an easy-to-use, adjustable, secure design.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TRO-167, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-secure-storage-area-for-deliveries-tro-167-300978674.html

SOURCE InventHelp

