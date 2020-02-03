InventHelp Presents Security System to Stop Mass Shootings (DLL-3585)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "There is a need to protect children and society from people who seek to do harm in public places," said an inventor from Dallas, Texas. "In the wake of the recent school shootings, I was inspired to come up with this idea based on technology at our disposal and develop a device that can provide protection to our society."

He developed the SAFE ZONE to detect any weapons or explosives brought into the building. The system continuously monitors the area for dangers or threats. It provides a higher level of security and protection against any danger or threat. The invention goes beyond mere human abilities to detect a threat before it happens. The system is designed to offer added safety and peace of mind. Furthermore, the invention is ideal for use in schools, public areas, office buildings, sporting events, court buildings, churches, concerts, etc.

