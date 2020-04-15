PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "From my personal experience working in a garden, I have found that it is difficult to space seeds evenly," said an inventor from Edison, N.J. "I came up with this idea to provide an efficient way to space seeds out evenly."

He developed the GREEN THUMB PRINT to facilitate planting seeds at the proper spacing and pattern. This saves time and effort, and eliminates hassles and frustrations. The device improves planting results. Additionally, the accessory is inexpensive, novel and fun, as well as easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NJD-1953, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-seed-planting-aid-njd-1953-301035248.html

SOURCE InventHelp