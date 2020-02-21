21.02.2020 19:00:00

InventHelp Presents Sink to Promote Proper Hand Washing (DPH-595)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Working in the food industry for 20 years, I realized the need for a better way to ensure that employees maintain proper hand-washing hygiene," said an inventor from Denver, Colo. "For this reason, I devised an enhanced sink."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed SING AS YOU CLEAN to ensure that people wash their hands for at least 20 seconds. The invention promotes proper hand washing. This provides added peace of mind that employees' hands are clean and sanitary. The device reduces the risk of spreading germs. It is easy to use. Additionally, the sink is ideal for use in food-service establishments.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DPH-595, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-sink-to-promote-proper-hand-washing-dph-595-301005677.html

SOURCE InventHelp

