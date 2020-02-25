PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I did not like how the toilet seat shifted when I sat on it," said an inventor from Clairton, Pa. "In order to keep the seat from shifting or sliding around, I came up with this idea to make sure that the seat did not move."

He developed the TOILET SEAT STABILIZER to prevent the seat from shifting during use. The accessories enhance comfort while sitting on the toilet seat. The devices ensure that the seat remains firmly in position. The kit thereby eliminates hassles and frustrations. Additionally, the invention is easy to use with any toilet.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PIT-926, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-toilet-seat-stabilizer-kit-pit-926-301001553.html

SOURCE InventHelp