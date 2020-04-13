PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a truck driver, I was sick of having to clean my truck all the time because hydraulic fluid had leaked," said an inventor from Fresno, Calif. "To prevent such leaks and the subsequent messes, I came up with this idea."

He developed the OIL MESS STOPPER KIT to keep hydraulic fluid from leaking from vertical rams in the trucking industry. It serves as a seal for fluid containment. The unit helps to avoid messy stains on the ground as well as environmental contamination. The accessory spares truckers from having to clean their trucks every few hours and risking an expensive ticket. It also reduces unnecessary waste. Furthermore, the invention is Designed to save the trucking industry money.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-FRO-717, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-trucking-industry-oil-mess-stopper-kit-fro-717-301035179.html

SOURCE InventHelp