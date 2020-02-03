PITTSBURGH, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I install drywall every day at work, and there is no tool available on the market that is usable to both measure and cut drywall," said an inventor from Monroe, N.C. "For this reason, I came up with a tool of my own design that gets both jobs done efficiently."

He created a prototype for the patent pending AMAZING DRYWALL CUTTER to serve as a two-in-one tool for working with drywall. The tool enables the user to measure and cut at accurate levels. The design ensures that cuts are precise and accurate. The device saves time and effort, and eliminates guesswork and confusion. Additionally, the invention features a convenient, easy-to-use, lightweight design.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CNC-456, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-two-in-one-drywall-tool-cnc-456-300997085.html

SOURCE InventHelp