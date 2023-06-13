|
13.06.2023 01:49:00
InventHelp VIBE Exhibiting at Licensing Expo 2023
LAS VEGAS, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InventHelp's V.I.B.E., the Virtual Invention Browsing Experience, will be exhibiting at Licensing Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Licensing Expo makes its annual return to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. The show floor is open to attendees from June 13-15th, 2023. InventHelp's V.I.B.E. will exhibit among brands including Mattel, Crayola, Hasbro, NASCAR, Pokémon, and more.
Qualifying companies who enter V.I.B.E. can review InventHelp® client invention ideas in confidence.
V.I.B.E utilizes large touchscreens to present inventions as 3D models or images along with invention descriptions. These state-of-the-art viewing stations allow business representatives to enjoy privacy and comfort as they review InventHelp® client inventions that are available for licensing or sale.
iHeart Radio and InventHelp have teamed up to provide this year's qualifying companies who enter V.I.B.E. the chance to win 2 free tickets including airfare to the iHeart Radio Musical Festival happening in September 2023.
Attendees can hear from InventHelp® President, Robert Susa and Intromark Managing Director, Ronny Smith discuss the benefits of bridging invention with brand licensing on Tuesday June 14th at 12:20 PM at booth #J182. The session will be followed by Speed Painting with Rick Alonso.
On Tuesday, June 13th from 1:30 pm-2:30 pm, visitors can "meet the experts" at the Round-Table Sessions on the Licensing Expo Main Stage. Attendees will once again have the chance to hear from Susa and Smith as they discuss the Invention Service Industry.
Follow us on Facebook and Instagram to see content from the show.
CONTACT: Maria Jones, mjones@inventhelp.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-vibe-exhibiting-at-licensing-expo-2023-301848840.html
SOURCE InventHelp
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWoche der Fed-Leitzinsentscheidung: US-Börsen gehen stärker in den Feierabend -- ATX schließt im Plus - DAX schlussendlich über 16.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten zu Wochenbeginn im Plus. Die Wall Street ging optimistisch in die Notenbankwoche. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigten sich am Montag wechselhaft.