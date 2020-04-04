Inventiv Develops Free Provisional Patent Application Software Tools to Help Inventors

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev., April 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Inventiv Foundation Inc., a non-profit company, announced today the release of informational videos and resources to help inventors learn about the intellectual property system that has long benefited large companies.

Filing quickly and with high quality is important in the current first-to-file patent system. Throughout history, inventors who first worked on innovative ideas are often not recognized. Rather, those who can raise funding and get to market quicker have often benefited from the original inventor's hard work. For example, the controversy between Guglielmo Marconi and Nikola Tesla as to who is the true inventor of the radio is well known.

Nowadays it's easy for a business owner to patent a great idea, as the information and resources at Inventiv.org and the United States Patent and Trademark Office Inventor Assistance program have leveled the playing field for inventors.

According to Jack Young, "Inventiv provides great help to an underserved community who could not afford expensive patent lawyers. The videos at http://www.inventiv.org site teach our innovators a great deal about the benefits of our patent system which is behind America's prosperity."

Resources provided at Inventiv.org includes free software on provisional patent application filing and a wealth of how-to videos such as how to patent an idea or product, what is a patent, how to search patents, how to check for patents, and how to file a patent, among others. More resources will be provided over time. Inventiv's assistance to the inventor community is made possible through the valuable contributions from volunteer law firms and patent lawyers. The free provisional filing software, video, and other resources are constantly updated by volunteers interested in improving access to our patent system by innovative start-ups, small companies, and individuals. Topics being worked on to answer inventor questions include how to patent an idea, what is a patent, how to patent a product, how to search patents, what is patent law, how to patent, how to check patents, how to file a patent, how to patent an invention, can you patent an idea, how to patent an idea for free, how to get a patent, how to patent an idea or product, how much does a patent cost, how much does it cost to patent an idea, how long does it take to get a patent, what does a patent do, how to apply for a patent, what is a patent for, what does patent protect, who grants patents, why get a patent, how many patents are there, how to do a patent search, how do patents work, what can be patented, can software be patented, how to invent something, and how much do utility patents cost, among others.

Inventiv relies on its volunteers and patent professionals who provide it with assistance. If you would like to help inventors, please contact us.

