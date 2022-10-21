Inventiva announces a scientific presentation at the AASLD The Liver Meeting® 2022

Daix (France), Long Island City (New York, United States), October 21, 2022 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that a scientific abstract has been selected for poster presentation at the upcoming The Liver Meeting® 2022 hosted by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases on November 4-8, 2022 in Washington, DC.



The abstract evaluates the correlation between the response to lanifibranor therapy and adiponectin levels. Low adiponectin levels are known to be associated with NASH and with cardiovascular disease. Liver biomarkers and imaging assessments, as well as adiponectin serum levels measures, were conducted during Inventiva’s NATIVE Phase IIb clinical trial, in order to evaluate the relation between adiponectin changes and the improvement of a broad panel of markers of liver and cardiometabolic health in patients with NASH. The adiponectin levels at baseline were low in patients enrolled in the NATIVE clinical trial, and treatment with lanifibranor significantly increased adiponectin levels in contrast to placebo. This increase in adiponectin is correlated with improvements in glycemic control, insulin resistance, lipid profile, liver tests and systemic inflammation, as well as liver steatosis quantified by ultrasound-based imaging. These data further show that lanifibranor, in addition to its beneficial effect on liver histology, also improves markers of cardiometabolic health and increases adiponectin levels, and thus has the potential to decrease the risk for cardiovascular disease in patients with NASH.

The details of the presentation are as follows:

Abstract :

Abstract title: "Lanifibranor-induced improvement of liver and cardiometabolic markers of NASH is associated with an increase in adiponectin" Poster number: 2526 Presentation type: Poster presentation Authors: Michael P. Cooreman, Sven Francque, Philippe Huot-Marchand, Lucile Dzen, Martine Baudin, Jean-Louis Junien, Pierre Broqua, Manal F. Abdelmalek Date: November 5, 2022 – 8:30am-5:00pm (EST)

Inventiva will also be present with a booth: we are inviting you to visit us from Friday 4th through Monday 7th, during exhibition hall opening hours at booth #548 located in the exhibition hall of the conference center.

About lanifibranor

Lanifibranor, Inventiva’s lead product candidate, is an orally-available small molecule that acts to induce anti-fibrotic, anti-inflammatory and beneficial vascular and metabolic changes in the body by activating all three peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor (PPAR) isoforms, which are well-characterized nuclear receptor proteins that regulate gene expression. Lanifibranor is a PPAR agonist that is designed to target all three PPAR isoforms in a moderately potent manner, with a well-balanced activation of PPARa and PPARd, and a partial activation of PPAR?. While there are other PPAR agonists that target only one or two PPAR isoforms for activation, lanifibranor is the only pan-PPAR agonist in clinical development for the treatment of NASH. Inventiva believes that lanifibranor’s moderate and balanced pan-PPAR binding profile contributes to the favorable tolerability profile that has been observed in clinical trials and pre-clinical studies to date. The FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designation to lanifibranor for the treatment of NASH.

About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with NASH and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company benefits from a strong expertise and experience in the domain of compounds targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation. Inventiva’s lead product candidate, lanifibranor, is currently in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial, NATiV3, for the treatment of adult patients with NASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease for which there are currently no approved therapies.

The Company has established a strategic collaboration with AbbVie in the area of autoimmune diseases that resulted in the discovery of the drug candidate cedirogant (ABBV-157), an oral ROR? inverse agonist which is being evaluated in a Phase IIb clinical trial, led by AbbVie, in adult patients with moderate to severe chronic plaque psoriasis. Inventiva’s pipeline also includes odiparcil, a drug candidate for the treatment of adult mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) VI patients. As part of Inventiva’s decision to focus clinical efforts on the development of lanifibranor, it suspended clinical efforts relating to odiparcil and is reviewing available options with respect to its potential further development. Inventiva is in the process of selecting an oncology development candidate for its Hippo signaling pathway program.

The Company has a scientific team of approximately 80 people with deep expertise in the fields of biology, medicinal and computational chemistry, pharmacokinetics and pharmacology, and clinical development. It owns an extensive library of approximately 240,000 pharmacologically relevant molecules, approximately 60% of which are proprietary, as well as a wholly-owned research and development facility.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment C of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA - ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA). www.inventivapharma.com .





Contacts

Inventiva

Pascaline Clerc

VP of Global External Affairs



media@inventivapharma.com

+1 240 620 9175 Brunswick Group

Laurence Frost /

Tristan Roquet Montegon /

Aude Lepreux

Media relations

inventiva@brunswickgroup.com

+33 1 53 96 83 83 Westwicke, an ICR Company

Patricia L. Bank



Investor relations

patti.bank@westwicke.com

+1 415 513 1284

Important Notice

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, forecasts and estimates with respect to Inventiva’s pre-clinical programs and clinical trials, including recruitment, screening and enrolment for those trials, including the LEGEND trial for the treatment of NAFLD, the NATiV3 Phase III clinical trial with lanifibranor in NASH, the investigator-initiated Phase II trial of lanifibranor in patients with NAFLD and T2D, and the expected Phase IIb clinical trial of cedirogant led by AbbVie, potential development of and regulatory pathway for odiparcil, clinical trial data releases and publications, the information, insights and impacts that may be gathered from clinical trials the potential therapeutic benefits of lanifibranor generally and in combination with empagliflozin, the design of trials and any potential amendments to trial design, any measures to implement or to decrease the screen failure rate or increase the enrollment rate or other intended impacts on the NATiV3 trial, and the anticipated benefits related thereto, the Company’s agreement with Sino Biopharm, including expectations with respect to enrollment of patients in Greater China in the NATiV3 trial, pipeline and preclinical and clinical development plans, milestone payments, royalties and product sales, potential proceeds under the Company’s financing arrangements, future activities, expectations, plans, growth and prospects of Inventiva and the sufficiency of Inventiva’s cash resources and cash runway. Certain of these statements, forecasts and estimates can be recognized by the use of words such as, without limitation, "believes”, "anticipates”, "expects”, "intends”, "plans”, "seeks”, "estimates”, "may”, "will”, "would”, "could”, "might”, "should”, "plans”, "designed”, "hopefully” , "target”, "aim”, and "continue” and similar expressions. Such statements are not historical facts but rather are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs. These statements reflect such views and assumptions prevailing as of the date of the statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future results, performance or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Future events are difficult to predict and may depend upon factors that are beyond Inventiva's control. There can be no guarantees with respect to pipeline product candidates that the clinical trial results will be available on their anticipated timeline, that future clinical trials will be initiated as anticipated, that product candidates will receive the necessary regulatory approvals, or that any of the anticipated milestones by Inventiva or its partners will be reached on their expected timeline, or at all. Actual results may turn out to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements, forecasts and estimates, due to a number of factors, including that Inventiva is a clinical-stage company with no approved products and no historical product revenues, Inventiva has incurred significant losses since inception, Inventiva has a limited operating history and has never generated any revenue from product sales, Inventiva will require additional capital to finance its operations, Inventiva's future success is dependent on the successful clinical development, regulatory approval and subsequent commercialization of current and any future product candidates, preclinical studies or earlier clinical trials are not necessarily predictive of future results and the results of Inventiva's clinical trials may not support Inventiva's product candidate claims, Inventiva may encounter substantial delays in its clinical trials or Inventiva may fail to demonstrate safety and efficacy to the satisfaction of applicable regulatory authorities, enrolment and retention of patients in clinical trials is an expensive and time-consuming process and could be made more difficult or rendered impossible by multiple factors outside Inventiva's control, Inventiva's product candidates may cause adverse drug reactions or have other properties that could delay or prevent their regulatory approval, or limit their commercial potential, Inventiva faces substantial competition and Inventiva’s business, and preclinical studies and clinical development programs and timelines, its financial condition and results of operations could be materially and adversely affected by the current COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical events, such as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, related sanctions and related impacts and potential impacts on the initiation, enrolment and completion of Inventiva’s clinical trials on anticipated timelines, and macroeconomic conditions, including global Inflation and uncertain financial markets. Given these risks and uncertainties, no representations are made as to the accuracy or fairness of such forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates only speak as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

Please refer to the Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on March 11, 2022, the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 11, 2022 and the financial report for the first half of 2022 to be filed Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information in relation to such factors, risks and uncertainties.

All information in this press release is as of the date of the release. Except as required by law, Inventiva has no intention and is under no obligation to update or review the forward-looking statements referred to above.

Attachment