Inventiva announces the schedule of publication and presentation of its 2021 Full-Year Financial Results

Daix (France), Long Island City (New York, United States), February 28, 2022 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that its management team will host a webcast to present the Company’s full-year financial results for 2021 on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.



Inventiva’s 2021 full-year financial results will be released on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 4:00 pm (New York), 10:00 pm (Paris).

Frédéric Cren, Chairman, CEO and cofounder of Inventiva, Pierre Broqua, Chief Scientific Officer and cofounder of Inventiva, Jean Volatier, Chief Financial Officer of Inventiva, and Michael Cooreman, Chief Medical Officer of Inventiva, will hold a conference call in English, followed by a Q&A session, on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 8:00 am (New York), 2:00 pm (Paris).

The conference call and the slides of the presentation will be webcast live at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wo3raaz4 and also available on Inventiva’s onwards in the "Investors” – "Financial results” section.

To join the conference call, please use the code 8738647 after dialing one of the following numbers:

France: +33 1 70 70 07 81

Belgium: +32 27 93 38 47

Germany: +49 69 22 22 26 25

Netherlands: +31 20 79 56 614

Switzerland: +41 44 58 07 145

United Kingdom: +44 207 19 28 338

United States: +1 646-741-3167

Please note that the line will be opened 10 minutes before the start of the conference call.

A replay of the conference call and the presentation will be available after the event at: http://inventivapharma.com/investors/financial-results-presentations/ .





About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH and other diseases with significant unmet medical need.

Leveraging its expertise and experience in the domain of compounds targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation, Inventiva is currently advancing lanifibranor, as well as other earlier stage programs.

Lanifibranor, Inventiva’s lead product candidate, is being developed for the treatment of patients with NASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease for which there are currently no approved therapies. In 2020, Inventiva announced positive topline data from its Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating lanifibranor for the treatment of adult patients with NASH and obtained both FDA Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designation for lanifibranor in the treatment of NASH. Lanifibranor is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial.

Inventiva’s pipeline also includes odiparcil, a drug candidate for the treatment of patients with subtypes of MPS, a group of rare genetic disorders. Inventiva announced positive topline data from its Phase IIa clinical trial evaluating odiparcil for the treatment of adult MPS VI patients in 2019 and received both FDA Fast Track and Rare Paediatric Disease designation for odiparcil in MPS VI. As part of Inventiva’s decision to focus clinical efforts on the development of lanifibranor, it suspended clinical efforts relating to odiparcil and is reviewing all available options to optimize its development.

The Company has also established a strategic collaboration with AbbVie in the area of autoimmune diseases resulting in the discovery of the drug candidate cedirogant (ABBV-157), an oral RORg inverse agonist. Cedirogant showed promising activity as an oral psoriasis agent in a Phase Ib clinical trial of patients with chronic plaque psoriasis and is currently being evaluated in a Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with moderate to severe chronic plaque psoriasis. This collaboration enables Inventiva to receive payments upon the achievement of pre-clinical, clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones, in addition to royalties on any approved products resulting from this collaboration.

In parallel, Inventiva is in the process of selecting an oncology development candidate for its Hippo signalling pathway program.

The Company has a scientific team of approximately 70 people with deep expertise in the fields of biology, medicinal and computational chemistry, pharmacokinetics and pharmacology, as well as in clinical development. It also owns an extensive library of approximately 240,000 pharmacologically relevant molecules, approximately 60% of which are proprietary, as well as a wholly-owned research and development facility.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment C of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA - ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA). www.inventivapharma.com .

Contacts

Inventiva

Pascaline Clerc

VP of Global External Affairs



media@inventivapharma.com

+1 240 620 9175 Brunswick Group

Laurence Frost /

Tristan Roquet Montegon /

Aude Lepreux

Media relations

inventiva@brunswickgroup.com

+33 1 53 96 83 83 Westwicke, an ICR Company

Patricia L. Bank



Investor relations

patti.bank@westwicke.com

+1 415 513 1284

