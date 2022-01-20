Inventory down 40% from pre-COVID level as price growth intensifies

SEATTLE, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The home shopping season appears to already be in full swing, as anxious buyers outnumbered dwindling new listings and drove inventory to record low levels in December. Limited supply is already pushing price growth up, as Zillow®'s latest market report 1 shows monthly home value appreciation accelerated for the first time since July.

In addition to not wanting to wade into such a tight market as a buyer, homeowners could be hesitant to list their houses and move due to a resurgence in coronavirus cases and employers' rising uncertainty about post-pandemic working arrangements, according to a recent Zillow survey.

"Home shoppers picked the shelves clean this December, leaving fewer active listings than ever before in the U.S. housing market," said Jeff Tucker, senior economist at Zillow. "Enough determined buyers kept up their house hunt to reignite monthly price appreciation. Rising mortgage rates could be the next potential headwind, but demand has proven persistent; neither high prices nor slim inventories have deterred buyers so far."

The typical home value is now $320,662, 19.6% above that of December 2020. The annual growth rate represents an all-time high in data dating back more than 20 years. After decelerating since July, month-over-month home value appreciation reignited, jumping from 1.2% in November to 1.4% in December.

The resurgent upward pressure on prices is likely due to astonishingly low levels of inventory this winter. After slipping in November, inventory plunged in December, dropping 11.1% in a month to a new record low of about 923,000 homes. Buyers shopping in December had 19.5% fewer homes to choose from than they did a year before, when inventory was already at a record low. Compared to December 2019, there are now 40.5% fewer homes available for sale.

One bright point for buyers is that the speed of the market has gradually slowed since the frenzied summer. In June, the typical U.S. home spent just one week on the market before going under contract. That has risen every month since, to roughly 13 days in December. This is still an incredibly short time on the market, but those extra few days do give buyers more time to assess their options.

Surge in coronavirus cases could be hampering listings, plans to move

While December typically sees a sharp decline in newly listed inventory, the 18.9% monthly drop seen last month was the largest in the past three years. The rise of the omicron variant of coronavirus could be partially responsible, pushing homeowners to wait for infection rates to subside before listing.

Workers are also less certain about their long-term working arrangements, which could impact their plans to move. A December survey2 conducted by Zillow found that 52% of workers reported that their employer had announced post-pandemic work arrangements — a lower share than was reported in June 2021. One possible explanation is that the rise of new coronavirus variants has caused employers to push back in-person start dates indefinitely.

Workers whose employer has announced post-pandemic work arrangements are more likely to say they are considering a move within the next three years: 51%, versus 41% for those whose employers have not lined out a plan.

Rent growth slows

Typical rents rose a record 15.7% year over year in December, to $1,855 per month. However, monthly growth was 0.7% in December, the lowest monthly growth seen since February.

Rents grew year over year in all 50 of the nation's largest metros. Annual rent appreciation was fastest across the Sunbelt, led by Miami (29.6%), Tampa (28.6%), Phoenix (26.0%) and Las Vegas (25.1%).

Metropolitan

Area* Zillow

Home

Value Index

(ZHVI) ZHVI –

Year-

over-

Year

Change ZHVI –

Month-

over-

Month

Change For-Sale

Inventory

Year-over-

Year

Change Median

Days to

Pending Zillow

Observed

Rent Index

(ZORI) ZORI –

Year-

over-

Year

Change United States $320,662 19.6% 1.4% -19.5% 13 $1,855 15.7% New York, NY $573,813 12.5% 0.6% -25.4% 37 $2,772 16.2% Los Angeles– Long Beach– Anaheim, CA $868,350 17.9% 1.1% -29.7% 13 $2,747 13.4% Chicago, IL $289,595 13.6% 0.9% -22.8% 22 $1,735 10.4% Dallas–Fort Worth, TX $344,919 25.2% 1.7% -24.0% 17 $1,719 17.9% Philadelphia, PA $313,529 14.7% 0.7% -9.3% 13 $1,740 11.4% Houston, TX $278,685 19.3% 1.2% -17.5% 14 $1,519 11.9% Washington, D.C. $526,296 11.9% 0.6% -4.4% 12 $2,119 11.7% Miami–Fort Lauderdale, FL $397,603 22.3% 1.9% -48.0% 18 $2,564 29.6% Atlanta, GA $338,243 27.4% 2.4% -27.8% 10 $1,882 21.6% Boston, MA $612,114 14.3% 0.8% -25.7% 10 $2,608 13.7% San Francisco, CA $1,374,739 17.3% 0.8% -21.6% 13 $3,044 10.4% Detroit, MI $226,372 15.0% 0.7% -4.8% 13 $1,384 11.0% Riverside, CA $534,393 26.2% 0.9% -7.1% 14 $2,469 18.1% Phoenix, AZ $427,451 31.8% 1.4% -9.5% 14 $1,858 26.0% Seattle, WA $718,944 22.2% 1.6% -22.9% 6 $2,132 17.3% Minneapolis–St. Paul, MN $353,505 12.6% 0.8% -6.0% 21 $1,610 5.6% San Diego, CA $834,199 23.6% 1.4% -28.4% 9 $2,757 17.2% St. Louis, MO $224,320 14.1% 1.0% -23.5% 8 $1,210 10.9% Tampa, FL $327,618 29.7% 1.7% -24.7% 7 $1,985 28.6% Baltimore, MD $353,016 11.6% 0.6% -9.6% 11 $1,793 12.1% Denver, CO $588,328 22.5% 1.6% -40.3% 6 $1,873 14.8% Pittsburgh, PA $201,584 15.4% 0.7% -7.8% 23 $1,289 7.8% Portland, OR $540,550 18.1% 0.9% -14.7% 8 $1,810 12.8% Charlotte, NC $336,085 26.9% 1.8% -23.6% 6 $1,704 19.5% Sacramento, CA $574,383 21.5% 0.6% -30.5% 9 $2,195 13.0% San Antonio, TX $277,236 21.9% 1.8% -28.6% 12 $1,392 15.7% Orlando, FL $340,123 23.5% 2.1% -30.3% 8 $1,887 23.8% Cincinnati, OH $240,833 16.0% 0.9% -12.6% 6 $1,401 10.2% Cleveland, OH $200,895 15.9% 0.7% -33.5% 12 $1,209 9.7% Kansas City, MO $264,395 18.2% 1.2% -7.6% 5 $1,258 9.9% Las Vegas, NV $395,943 26.8% 1.7% -26.0% 10 $1,822 25.1% Columbus, OH $271,956 16.4% 1.2% -7.6% 5 $1,350 10.7% Indianapolis, IN $244,052 19.3% 1.8% -9.8% 5 $1,368 12.4% San Jose, CA $1,536,201 17.2% 1.4% -31.4% 14 $3,007 9.2% Austin, TX $545,850 44.6% 2.2% 14.6% 21 $1,782 24.4% Virginia Beach, VA $301,273 14.7% 1.1% -17.4% 22 $1,539 14.3% Nashville, TN $393,938 27.1% 2.8%

7 $1,788 18.9% Providence, RI $417,771 19.0% 1.0% -31.6% 13 $1,739 12.6% Milwaukee, WI $250,900 13.0% 0.2%

36 $1,217 7.3% Jacksonville, FL $321,420 27.7% 2.1% -21.9% 10 $1,718 24.0% Memphis, TN $209,211 19.5% 1.6% -1.2% 20 $1,468 16.4% Oklahoma City, OK $198,154 15.7% 1.5% -12.6% 7 $1,216 11.9% Louisville– Jefferson County, KY $224,727 14.1% 1.1% -3.7% 9 $1,183 9.0% Hartford, CT $296,333 15.2% 0.6% -32.9% 15 $1,583 10.5% Richmond, VA $305,227 14.4% 1.2% -15.6% 6 $1,518 14.7% New Orleans, LA $254,376 14.4% 1.3% -22.4% 9 $1,461 18.2% Buffalo, NY $226,354 19.1% 0.4% -11.0% 12 $1,085 10.2% Raleigh, NC $399,332 30.7% 2.1% -39.2% 5 $1,663 18.4% Birmingham, AL $219,531 16.9% 1.6% -25.7% 6 $1,285 10.7% Salt Lake City, UT $553,658 27.6% 1.6% -12.0% 8 $1,634 19.1%



*Table ordered by market size

1 The Zillow Real Estate Market Report is a monthly overview of the national and local real estate markets. The reports are compiled by Zillow Research. For more information, visit www.zillow.com/research. The data in the Zillow Real Estate Market Report is aggregated from public sources by a number of data providers for 928 metropolitan and micropolitan areas, dating back to 2000. Mortgage and home loan data is typically recorded in each county and publicly available through a county recorder's office. All current monthly data at the national, state, metro, city, ZIP code and neighborhood levels can be accessed at www.zillow.com/research/data.

2 Zillow Group conducted a nationally representative survey of U.S. adults in mid-December 2021 and asked 824 adults about their plans to move, their view of current housing prices and their anticipated work arrangements.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life's next chapter. As the most visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow® and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting or financing with transparency and ease.

Zillow Group's affiliates and subsidiaries include Zillow®, Zillow Offers®, Zillow Premier Agent®, Zillow Home Loans™, Zillow Closing Services™, Zillow Homes, Inc., Trulia®, Out East®, ShowingTime®, Bridge Interactive®, dotloop®, StreetEasy® and HotPads®. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org).

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventory-down-40-from-pre-covid-level-as-price-growth-intensifies-301464687.html

SOURCE Zillow