Invesco Canada announces changes to enhance its mutual fund product line

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2021 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") today announced proposed changes to its mutual fund product line. Subject to applicable approvals, the firm proposes to change the investment objectives for three funds. Invesco is also proposing to change the investment strategies, portfolio management team and fund names of two other funds.

Invesco regularly conducts an extensive review of its products to ensure they continue to meet the evolving needs of advisors and investors; and is making these changes to offer an enhanced lineup that better meets investor demand and expectations.

Proposed investment objective and fund names changes

Subject to investor approval, the firm proposes to change the investment objectives of Invesco Global Endeavour Fund, Invesco Global Endeavour Class and Invesco Global Small Companies Class. These changes are subject to investor approval and investor meetings will be held virtually on or about April 22, 2021. If approved, the investment objectives changes, investment strategies changes and name changes will be implemented on or about open of market on May 3, 2021.

The proposed changes for Invesco Global Endeavour Fund and Invesco Global Endeavour Class are as follows:

Current investment objectives Proposed investment objectives Invesco Global Endeavour Fund seeks to generate long-term capital growth by investing primarily in mid-cap equity securities from anywhere in the world. Invesco Global Focus Fund seeks to generate long-term capital growth by investing primarily in equity securities from anywhere in the world. Invesco Global Endeavour Class seeks to generate long-term capital growth by investing primarily in mid-cap equity securities from anywhere in the world. Invesco Global Focus Class seeks to generate long-term capital growth by investing primarily in equity securities from anywhere in the world.

Current fund name Proposed fund name Invesco Global Endeavour Fund Invesco Global Endeavour Class Invesco Global Focus Fund Invesco Global Focus Class

The proposed change is being proposed as the portfolio management team believes a more unconstrained approach will allow them to seek more attractive opportunities across the market cap spectrum regardless of a company's size. The proposed change is also expected to better align the Fund's portfolio with the investment team's philosophy and processes.

The proposed changes for Invesco Global Small Companies Class are as follows:

Current investment objectives Proposed investment objectives Invesco Global Small Companies Class seeks to provide strong capital growth over the long term. The Fund invests primarily in equities of small capitalization companies anywhere in the world. Invesco Global Opportunities Class seeks to provide strong capital growth over the long term. The Fund invests primarily in equities of small-cap and mid-cap companies anywhere in the world.

Current fund name Proposed fund name Invesco Global Small Companies Class Invesco Global Opportunities Class

The proposed change is being proposed as the portfolio management team believes that the opportunity for potential excess returns is greater with a larger opportunity set within both the small-cap and mid-cap space, rather than just within the small-cap space alone. The proposed change is also expected to better align the Fund's portfolio with the investment team's philosophy and processes.

Further details on the proposed investment objectives changes will be included in a management information circular which will be available online and a Notice-and-Access Document will be mailed in March 2021 to investors of record as of March 4, 2021.

Planned investment strategies, portfolio management team and fund name changes

Effective on or about March 1, 2021, Invesco Global Diversified Companies Fund and Invesco Global Diversified Companies Class will change their investment strategies, change their names to Invesco Global Select Equity Fund and Invesco Global Select Equity Class, respectively, and change the portfolio management team as follows:

Current portfolio management team Revised portfolio management team Matt Peden Jeff Feng Michael Hatcher Marina Pomerantz Matt Peden1 Jeff Feng2

The changes to the funds are being planned to enhance portfolio construction, align investor demand with investment capabilities and allow for more robust risk management capabilities.

1 Matt Peden, Senior Portfolio Manager will take on the role of Lead Portfolio Manager for the fund. Matt Peden is part of Invesco Advisers, Inc., Invesco Canada Ltd. has entered into a sub-advisory agreement with Invesco Advisers Inc. to manage certain Invesco funds.

2 Jeff Feng, Senior Portfolio Manager, of Invesco Hong Kong Limited, will remain as Co-manager. Invesco Canada has entered into a sub-advisory agreement with Invesco Hong Kong Limited to manage certain Invesco funds. As a result of this change, Invesco Advisers, Inc. and Invesco Hong Kong Limited will become solely responsible for investment advice to the funds.

