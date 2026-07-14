Invesco Aktie

Invesco für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0M6U7 / ISIN: BMG491BT1088

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14.07.2026 21:41:13

Invesco Healthcare ETF vs VanEck Biotech: Which ETF Will Deliver the Healthiest Returns for 2026?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEMKT:RSPH) offers equal-weighted exposure to the broad healthcare sector, whereas VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) concentrates heavily on the 25 largest biotechnology companies.Investors may choose among these funds based on their preference for industry-specific concentration or diversified exposure to healthcare. While RSPH targets a wider range of medical services and products with a balanced weighting, BBH focuses strictly on the biotechnology industry using a market-cap-weighted model.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield as of the July 10 close.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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