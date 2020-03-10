Invesco Ltd. Announces February 29, 2020 Assets Under Management

ATLANTA, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,159.4 billion, a decrease of 4.9% versus previous month-end. The decrease was driven by unfavorable market returns, net long-term outflows, foreign exchange and net outflows in money market AUM, partially offset by net inflows in non-management fee earning AUM and reinvested distributions. Net long-term outflows included $0.9 billion associated with the liquidation of ETFs due to previously announced product rationalization activity. FX decreased AUM by $3.9 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through February 29 were $1,228.9 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through February 29 were $925.0 billion.

Total Assets Under Management (in billions) Total Equity Fixed

Income Balanced Money

Market Alternatives February 29, 2020 (a) $1,159.4 $537.8 $290.2 $62.5 $91.5 $177.4 January 31, 2020 $1,218.7 $586.5 $287.4 $66.9 $93.5 $184.4 December 31, 2019 $1,226.2 $598.8 $283.5 $67.3 $91.4 $185.2 November 30, 2019 $1,201.9 $582.6 $281.6 $65.7 $88.4 $183.6 Active (b) (in billions) Total Equity Fixed

Income Balanced Money

Market Alternatives February 29, 2020 (a) $877.7 $336.0 $230.5 $61.7 $91.5 $158.0 January 31, 2020 $920.3 $369.5 $227.7 $66.0 $93.5 $163.6 December 31, 2019 $929.2 $381.7 $224.6 $66.4 $91.4 $165.1 November 30, 2019 $911.6 $372.8 $221.2 $64.9 $88.4 $164.3 Passive (b) (in billions) Total Equity Fixed

Income Balanced Money

Market Alternatives February 29, 2020 (a) $281.7 $201.8 $59.7 $0.8 $0.0 $19.4 January 31, 2020 $298.4 $217.0 $59.7 $0.9 $0.0 $20.8 December 31, 2019 $297.0 $217.1 $58.9 $0.9 $0.0 $20.1 November 30, 2019 $290.3 $209.8 $60.4 $0.8 $0.0 $19.3





a) Preliminary – subject to adjustment. b) Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign exchange overlays and other passive mandates. Active AUM are total AUM less passive AUM.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in 25 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit http://www.invesco.com.

Investor Relations Contact: Aimee Partin 404-724-4248 Media Relations Contact: Graham Galt 404-439-3070

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invesco-ltd-announces-february-29-2020-assets-under-management-301020969.html

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.