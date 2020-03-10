10.03.2020 21:15:00

Invesco Ltd. Announces February 29, 2020 Assets Under Management

ATLANTA, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,159.4 billion, a decrease of 4.9% versus previous month-end.  The decrease was driven by unfavorable market returns, net long-term outflows, foreign exchange and net outflows in money market AUM, partially offset by net inflows in non-management fee earning AUM and reinvested distributions. Net long-term outflows included $0.9 billion associated with the liquidation of ETFs due to previously announced product rationalization activity. FX decreased AUM by $3.9 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through February 29 were $1,228.9 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through February 29 were $925.0 billion.

Invesco Ltd. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Invesco, Chris Wilson)

Total Assets Under Management

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed
Income

Balanced

Money
Market

Alternatives

February 29, 2020 (a)

$1,159.4

$537.8

$290.2

$62.5

$91.5

$177.4

January 31, 2020

$1,218.7

$586.5

$287.4

$66.9

$93.5

$184.4

December 31, 2019

$1,226.2

$598.8

$283.5

$67.3

$91.4

$185.2

November 30, 2019

$1,201.9

$582.6

$281.6

$65.7

$88.4

$183.6

Active (b)

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed
Income

Balanced

Money
Market

Alternatives

February 29, 2020 (a)

$877.7

$336.0

$230.5

$61.7

$91.5

$158.0

January 31, 2020

$920.3

$369.5

$227.7

$66.0

$93.5

$163.6

December 31, 2019

$929.2

$381.7

$224.6

$66.4

$91.4

$165.1

November 30, 2019

$911.6

$372.8

$221.2

$64.9

$88.4

$164.3

Passive (b)

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed
Income

Balanced

Money
Market

Alternatives

February 29, 2020 (a)

$281.7

$201.8

$59.7

$0.8

$0.0

$19.4

January 31, 2020

$298.4

$217.0

$59.7

$0.9

$0.0

$20.8

December 31, 2019

$297.0

$217.1

$58.9

$0.9

$0.0

$20.1

November 30, 2019

$290.3

$209.8

$60.4

$0.8

$0.0

$19.3



a)

Preliminary – subject to adjustment.       

b)

Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign exchange overlays and other passive mandates.  Active AUM are total AUM less passive AUM.

About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in 25 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit http://www.invesco.com.

Investor Relations Contact: Aimee Partin

404-724-4248

Media Relations Contact: Graham Galt

404-439-3070

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invesco-ltd-announces-february-29-2020-assets-under-management-301020969.html

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

