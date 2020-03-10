|
10.03.2020 21:15:00
Invesco Ltd. Announces February 29, 2020 Assets Under Management
ATLANTA, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,159.4 billion, a decrease of 4.9% versus previous month-end. The decrease was driven by unfavorable market returns, net long-term outflows, foreign exchange and net outflows in money market AUM, partially offset by net inflows in non-management fee earning AUM and reinvested distributions. Net long-term outflows included $0.9 billion associated with the liquidation of ETFs due to previously announced product rationalization activity. FX decreased AUM by $3.9 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through February 29 were $1,228.9 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through February 29 were $925.0 billion.
Total Assets Under Management
(in billions)
Total
Equity
Fixed
Balanced
Money
Alternatives
February 29, 2020 (a)
$1,159.4
$537.8
$290.2
$62.5
$91.5
$177.4
January 31, 2020
$1,218.7
$586.5
$287.4
$66.9
$93.5
$184.4
December 31, 2019
$1,226.2
$598.8
$283.5
$67.3
$91.4
$185.2
November 30, 2019
$1,201.9
$582.6
$281.6
$65.7
$88.4
$183.6
Active (b)
(in billions)
Total
Equity
Fixed
Balanced
Money
Alternatives
February 29, 2020 (a)
$877.7
$336.0
$230.5
$61.7
$91.5
$158.0
January 31, 2020
$920.3
$369.5
$227.7
$66.0
$93.5
$163.6
December 31, 2019
$929.2
$381.7
$224.6
$66.4
$91.4
$165.1
November 30, 2019
$911.6
$372.8
$221.2
$64.9
$88.4
$164.3
Passive (b)
(in billions)
Total
Equity
Fixed
Balanced
Money
Alternatives
February 29, 2020 (a)
$281.7
$201.8
$59.7
$0.8
$0.0
$19.4
January 31, 2020
$298.4
$217.0
$59.7
$0.9
$0.0
$20.8
December 31, 2019
$297.0
$217.1
$58.9
$0.9
$0.0
$20.1
November 30, 2019
$290.3
$209.8
$60.4
$0.8
$0.0
$19.3
a)
Preliminary – subject to adjustment.
b)
Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign exchange overlays and other passive mandates. Active AUM are total AUM less passive AUM.
About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in 25 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit http://www.invesco.com.
Investor Relations Contact: Aimee Partin
404-724-4248
Media Relations Contact: Graham Galt
404-439-3070
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invesco-ltd-announces-february-29-2020-assets-under-management-301020969.html
SOURCE Invesco Ltd.
