12.08.2019 22:15:00

Invesco Ltd. Announces July 31, 2019 Assets Under Management

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,198.7 billion, an increase of less than 0.1%. The increase was driven by favorable market returns, higher money market AUM, non-management fee earning AUM inflows, and reinvested distributions, partially offset by foreign exchange and net long-term outflows. FX decreased AUM by $4.6 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through July 31 were $1,202.8 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through July 31 were $929.7 billion.

Total Assets Under Management

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed Income

Balanced

Money Market

Alternatives

July 31, 2019(a)

$1,198.7

$572.9

$274.3

$64.7

$99.2

$187.6

June 30, 2019

$1,197.8

$574.6

$273.6

$64.1

$95.7

$189.8

May 31, 2019(b)

$1,159.3

$543.0

$269.0

$61.7

$96.3

$189.3

April 30, 2019

$975.2

$426.5

$223.4

$60.4

$97.4

$167.5

Active (c)

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed Income

Balanced

Money Market

Alternatives

July 31, 2019(a)

$924.3

$374.7

$217.1

$63.9

$99.2

$169.4

June 30, 2019

$927.6

$380.0

$216.8

$63.3

$95.7

$171.8

May 31, 2019(b)

$905.2

$362.1

$214.1

$60.9

$96.3

$171.8

April 30, 2019

$713.6

$237.5

$169.5

$59.6

$97.4

$149.6

Passive (c)

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed Income

Balanced

Money Market

Alternatives

July 31, 2019(a)

$274.4

$198.2

$57.2

$0.8

$0.0

$18.2

June 30, 2019

$270.2

$194.6

$56.8

$0.8

$0.0

$18.0

May 31, 2019(b)

$254.1

$180.9

$54.9

$0.8

$0.0

$17.5

April 30, 2019

$261.6

$189.0

$53.9

$0.8

$0.0

$17.9



a)

Preliminary – subject to adjustment.       

b)

AUM month-end increase of $222.3 billion resulting from the Oppenheimer Funds combination added $147.7 billion to Equity, $42.6 billion to Fixed Income, $3.7 billion to Balanced, $3.8 billion to Money Market, and $24.5 billion to Alternatives at month end.  AUM acquisition value on May 24 was $224.4 billion. 

c)

Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign exchange overlays and other passive mandates.  Active AUM are total AUM less passive AUM.

(PRNewsfoto/Invesco Ltd.)

About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco is an independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. NYSE: IVZ; www.invesco.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invesco-ltd-announces-july-31-2019-assets-under-management-300900239.html

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

