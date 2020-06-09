|
09.06.2020 22:15:00
Invesco Ltd. Announces May 31, 2020 Assets Under Management
ATLANTA, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,142.5 billion, an increase of 2.1% versus previous month-end. Net long-term outflows were $4.2 billion. Money market net outflows were $5.0 billion. These outflows were offset by non-management fee earning net inflows of $1.5 billion. AUM was positively impacted by favorable market returns, which increased AUM by $33 billion. FX decreased AUM by $1.4 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through May 31 were $1,101.5 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through May 31 were $838.3 billion.
Total Assets Under Management
(in billions)
Total
Equity
Fixed Income
Balanced
Money Market
Alternatives
May 31, 2020 (a)
$1,142.5
$532.9
$261.9
$59.9
$118.8
$169.0
April 30, 2020
$1,118.6
$510.1
$259.8
$57.6
$124.1
$167.0
March 31, 2020
$1,053.4
$459.4
$259.8
$54.5
$117.5
$162.2
February 29, 2020
$1,159.4
$537.8
$290.2
$62.5
$91.5
$177.4
Active (b)
(in billions)
Total
Equity
Fixed Income
Balanced
Money Market
Alternatives
May 31, 2020 (a)
$860.3
$311.7
$223.8
$59.1
$118.8
$146.9
April 30, 2020
$849.3
$302.6
$220.0
$56.9
$124.0
$145.8
March 31, 2020
$807.3
$276.6
$216.6
$53.8
$117.5
$142.8
February 29, 2020
$877.7
$336.0
$230.5
$61.7
$91.5
$158.0
Passive (b)
(in billions)
Total
Equity
Fixed Income
Balanced
Money Market
Alternatives
May 31, 2020 (a)
$282.2
$221.2
$38.1
$0.8
$0.0
$22.1
April 30, 2020
$269.3
$207.5
$39.8
$0.7
$0.1
$21.2
March 31, 2020
$246.1
$182.8
$43.2
$0.7
$0.0
$19.4
February 29, 2020
$281.7
$201.8
$59.7
$0.8
$0.0
$19.4
a)
Preliminary – subject to adjustment.
b)
Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign exchange overlays and other passive mandates. Active AUM are total AUM less passive AUM.
Note: Due to the extraordinary volatility experienced in global markets in recent months, we have provided additional information on our assets and flows to provide transparency on our performance.
About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in 25 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.
Investor Relations Contact: Aimee Partin 404-724-4248
Media Relations Contact: Graham Galt 404-439-3070
