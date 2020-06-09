Invesco Ltd. Announces May 31, 2020 Assets Under Management

ATLANTA, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,142.5 billion, an increase of 2.1% versus previous month-end. Net long-term outflows were $4.2 billion. Money market net outflows were $5.0 billion. These outflows were offset by non-management fee earning net inflows of $1.5 billion. AUM was positively impacted by favorable market returns, which increased AUM by $33 billion. FX decreased AUM by $1.4 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through May 31 were $1,101.5 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through May 31 were $838.3 billion.

Total Assets Under Management (in billions) Total Equity Fixed Income Balanced Money Market Alternatives May 31, 2020 (a) $1,142.5 $532.9 $261.9 $59.9 $118.8 $169.0 April 30, 2020 $1,118.6 $510.1 $259.8 $57.6 $124.1 $167.0 March 31, 2020 $1,053.4 $459.4 $259.8 $54.5 $117.5 $162.2 February 29, 2020 $1,159.4 $537.8 $290.2 $62.5 $91.5 $177.4 Active (b) (in billions) Total Equity Fixed Income Balanced Money Market Alternatives May 31, 2020 (a) $860.3 $311.7 $223.8 $59.1 $118.8 $146.9 April 30, 2020 $849.3 $302.6 $220.0 $56.9 $124.0 $145.8 March 31, 2020 $807.3 $276.6 $216.6 $53.8 $117.5 $142.8 February 29, 2020 $877.7 $336.0 $230.5 $61.7 $91.5 $158.0 Passive (b) (in billions) Total Equity Fixed Income Balanced Money Market Alternatives May 31, 2020 (a) $282.2 $221.2 $38.1 $0.8 $0.0 $22.1 April 30, 2020 $269.3 $207.5 $39.8 $0.7 $0.1 $21.2 March 31, 2020 $246.1 $182.8 $43.2 $0.7 $0.0 $19.4 February 29, 2020 $281.7 $201.8 $59.7 $0.8 $0.0 $19.4





a) Preliminary – subject to adjustment. b) Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign exchange overlays and other passive mandates. Active AUM are total AUM less passive AUM.

Note: Due to the extraordinary volatility experienced in global markets in recent months, we have provided additional information on our assets and flows to provide transparency on our performance.

