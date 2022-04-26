|
Invesco Ltd. Profit Falls In Q1
(RTTNews) - Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year
The company's bottom line totaled $197.7 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $267.8 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Invesco Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $259.3 million or $0.56 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.8% to $1.63 billion from $1.66 billion last year.
Invesco Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $197.7 Mln. vs. $267.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.43 vs. $0.58 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.63 Bln vs. $1.66 Bln last year.
