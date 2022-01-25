Invesco Ltd. Profit Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $426.8 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $211.1 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Invesco Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $399.7 million or $0.86 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.0% to $1.76 billion from $1.63 billion last year.

Invesco Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $426.8 Mln. vs. $211.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.92 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.76 Bln vs. $1.63 Bln last year.