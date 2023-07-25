25.07.2023 13:02:18

Invesco Ltd. Q2 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $132.2 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $121.0 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Invesco Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $144.4 million or $0.31 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.9% to $1.44 billion from $1.53 billion last year.

Invesco Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $132.2 Mln. vs. $121.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.29 vs. $0.26 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.40 -Revenue (Q2): $1.44 Bln vs. $1.53 Bln last year.

