Invesco Aktie
WKN DE: A0M6U7 / ISIN: BMG491BT1088
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09.07.2026 00:04:06
Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF or First Trust Biotech Fund: Which Drug Maker-Focused Fund Should You Buy in 2026?
Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEMKT:PJP) provides exposure to established pharmaceutical companies with lower volatility, while First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEMKT:FBT) targets high-growth biotech stocks with a slightly lower expense ratio.Both funds concentrate on the healthcare sector but diverge significantly in their industry focus. The First Trust fund and the Invesco ETF both focus on medical innovation, yet they offer very different risk-and-reward profiles due to their specific industry concentrations and historical price volatility.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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