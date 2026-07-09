Invesco Aktie
WKN DE: A0M6U7 / ISIN: BMG491BT1088
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09.07.2026 20:47:25
Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF vs State Street Biotech ETF: Which Fund Is the Better Buy in 2026?
Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEMKT:PJP) offers a less volatile, concentrated pharmaceutical focus with higher yield, whereas State Street SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEMKT:XBI) provides high-growth, equal-weighted biotechnology exposure at a lower cost.Investors seeking healthcare exposure often choose between the higher volatility of biotechnology and the established stability of major pharmaceuticals. This comparison explores how XBI and PJP balance risk, total return, and diversification within the medical and life sciences sectors.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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