Invesco Aktie
WKN DE: A0M6U7 / ISIN: BMG491BT1088
|
30.06.2026 13:46:00
Invesco QQQ Is Magnificent, but This 1 ETF Might Be Even Better Right Now
For years, the Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ: QQQ) has been one of the industry's elite performers. This performance, of course, has been heavily influenced by the overwhelming presence of the U.S. economy's biggest innovators and tech companies.If there's one complaint about the fund, it's the concentration problem. Right now, roughly 45% of the index is represented by the top 10 stocks.Data source: Invesco.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!