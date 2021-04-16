Invesco to Transition Front-to-Back Investment Servicing to State Street Alpha? Platform

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) which will result in Invesco adopting State Street Alpha?, the first front-to-back asset servicing platform from a single provider for institutional and wealth management firms. The migration to Alpha is intended to simplify Invesco’s investment infrastructure to improve scale, reduce risk and improve operating efficiency.

State Street Alpha is a fully integrated front-to-back platform that combines proven industry leading components including Charles River Development, Alpha Data Platform, Middle Office processing, and a comprehensive set of data and back office services. With built-in flexibility and scalability, Alpha lets clients manage all public assets across global markets and streamline their day-to-day processes — helping to facilitate innovation, better inform investment decisions, optimize returns and streamline business operations.

"The State Street Alpha? platform will support Invesco with next-gen technology that provides both the data and flexibility needed to operate globally,” said Donna Milrod, head of State Street’s Global Asset Manager Segment and Global Clients Division. "We look forward to partnering with Invesco as they strive to create a global operating model that will standardize Invesco’s global investment processes for traditional asset classes.”

Partnering with State Street will also allow Invesco to further increase the effectiveness of its investment platform, leading to greater data insights and real-time information that will aim to enhance the overall investment experience for clients. The Alpha platform will help create a unified global operating model for Invesco to standardize and streamline investment operations.

"As markets quickly evolve, delivering real-time data and intelligence to investment managers is more important than ever,” said John Plansky, head of State Street Alpha. "By leveraging Charles River Development and State Street Alpha’s open infrastructure, Invesco will improve data integration among multiple systems and databases to more easily and efficiently gain actionable insights from front office to back.”

The integration will begin in Q2 2021 with a phased roll-out targeted to complete in late 2024.

