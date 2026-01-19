Invesco Aktie
WKN DE: A0M6U7 / ISIN: BMG491BT1088
|
19.01.2026 23:54:26
Invesco vs. iShares: Which Consumer Staples ETF Is Better for Investors, PBJ or KXI?
The Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEMKT:PBJ) charges a higher expense ratio (0.61%) and focuses on U.S.-listed food and beverage stocks. In comparison, the iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEMKT:KXI) has a lower expense ratio (0.39%), holds 96 global consumer staples companies, and had a higher one-year return (14.8% vs. 1.0%).Both PBJ and KXI give investors exposure to companies that sell essential consumer goods, but their approaches differ in region, diversification, and cost. This comparison looks at each fund’s structure, returns, risk profile, and portfolio makeup to help clarify which may appeal to different types of investors.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The one-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
