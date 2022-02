Invest in Next-Gen Technologies With These 2 ETFs

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investing in innovation is never a bad idea since, effectively, you're investing in the future. The challenge is in knowing which businesses will succeed along the way -- and which ones won't.As with many other instances of investing in uncertain waters, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can come to the rescue of investors. Two particularly attractive funds for investors to consider today are the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG) and the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ: BOTZ). Both offer attractive growth prospects, and both are on sale.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading