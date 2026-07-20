Investar Aktie

Investar für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A117KV / ISIN: US46134L1052

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20.07.2026 13:53:08

Investar Holding Q2 Income Rises Due To Higher Interest Income

(RTTNews) - On Monday, Investar Holding Corp. (ISTR), a financial company, reported significantly higher income in the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. This was due to the higher interest income generated in the same quarter

Net income available to the common shareholders rose to $8.94 million, from $4.49 million in the same quarter last year.

Earnings per share for the period went up to $0.61, from $0.46 in the previous year.

Core Earnings per share increased to $0.75, from $0.47 in the prior year.

The total interest income in 2026 climbed to $53.20 million, from $35.36 million in 2025.

Net Interest Income increased to $33.45 million, from $32.66 million a year ago.

On the Nasdaq, the shares closed Friday's trading 1.09 percent down at $29.87.

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Investar Holding Corp 29,87 -1,09% Investar Holding Corp

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