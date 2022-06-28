Investcorp and TitanCorp Establish Scholarship Program for its Workforce Housing Portfolio

Investcorp recently adopted TitanCorp's THRIVE scholarship for residents in Investcorp's Class B apartment portfolio to enable their pursuit of degrees, a first-of-its-kind program for the industry

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, today announced a partnership with TitanCorp's THRIVE program, a scholarship initiative designed to give residents in TitanCorp apartment communities the opportunity to complete certifications at the schools of their choosing.

The partnership, which officially launched in February 2022, allows select residents at Investcorp's 17,500 multifamily units to apply for scholarships to pursue degrees to work as medical assistants, electricians, paralegals, and paramedics, among other professions. Investcorp will implement TitanCorp's THRIVE scholarship program for select residents at the firm's Class B apartment portfolio in the United States, in markets such as Florida, Georgia and Texas. Investcorp has initially allocated $500,000 at a rate of $20,000 per property, and plans to grow its initiative each year.

"We are proud to leverage our industry position to support this first-of-its-kind partnership to empower Americans to pursue careers of their choice," said Michael O'Brien, Co-Head of Real Estate, North America, at Investcorp. "As we see an increased need to support U.S. infrastructure, a gap in skills and the increasing cost of education has been evident and there continues to be a strong need for qualified individuals with advanced degrees. We look forward to giving our residents the opportunity to reach new goals and find success in their communities."

"This program will give many of our residents an opportunity to pursue not only careers, but also acquire foundational skills that will propel them to advance in the U.S. workforce, such as learning English as a second language," said Jeff Tabor, CEO, at TitanCorp. "I am proud to be working with our partners at Investcorp and with their support, we are excited to have the resources to continue rolling out this program throughout TitanCorp's portfolio." TitanCorp is a national multifamily firm with an institutional platform specializing in value-add real estate investments located in the Sun Belt region of the US.

Since 1996, Investcorp's real estate platform has acquired over 1,100 properties for a total value of approximately $23 billion. According to Real Capital Analytics, Investcorp is among the top-10 largest cross-border buyers and sellers of US real estate over the past three full years of 2019, 2020 and 2021.

About Investcorp

Investcorp is a global investment manager, specializing in alternative investments across private equity, real estate, credit, absolute return strategies, GP stakes, infrastructure and insurance asset management. Since our inception in 1982, we have focused on generating attractive returns for our clients while creating long-term value in our investee companies and for our shareholders as a prudent and responsible investor.

We invest a meaningful portion of our own capital in products we offer to our clients, ensuring that our interests are aligned with our stakeholders, including the communities that we operate within, towards driving sustainable value creation. We take pride in partnering with our clients to deliver tailored solutions for their needs, utilizing a disciplined investment process, employing world-class talent and combining the resources of a global institution with an innovative, entrepreneurial approach. In January 2022, Investcorp issued its 2021 Responsible Business Report which outlines its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) highlights for 2021 and specific initiatives the Firm implemented to meet its goals: https://www.investcorp.com/esg/

Investcorp has today 13 offices across the US, Europe, GCC and Asia, including India, China and Singapore. As of March 31, 2022, Investcorp Group had US $41.2 billion in total AUM, including assets managed by third party managers, and employed approximately 460 people from 46 nationalities globally across its offices. For further information, visit www.investcorp.com and follow us @Investcorp on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About TitanCorp

TitanCorp is a national preeminent multifamily firm with an institutional platform specializing in value-add real estate investments located in the Sun Belt region of the United States. Since its founding in 2003, TitanCorp has completed over $6 billion of multifamily value-add transactions totaling 63,000 units across multiple market cycles. The entrepreneurial firm is vertically integrated which includes acquisitions, dispositions, financing, asset management, property management, construction management and financial reporting. TitanCorp co-invests to ensure 100% alignment and works collaboratively with its partners to maximize value and generate highly attractive risk adjusted returns for its investors. The firm continues to grow its platform and assets under management by selectively acquiring, renovating and effectively managing its portfolio of properties.

TitanCorp's current portfolio under management consists of 7,500 units located across Georgia, Florida, Texas, Colorado and New York valued in excess of $2 billion. With over 140 dedicated professionals and growing, TitanCorp has offices in Atlanta, Georgia, Greenville, South Carolina and Houston, Texas. For additional information, please visit www.titancorpus.com.

