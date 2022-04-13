Investcorp Launches North America Infrastructure Investment Platform

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, today announced the launch of a private infrastructure investment business in North America. The new platform will apply the firm's global expertise and track record in real estate and private equity to make investments in critical infrastructure companies and projects across North America.

Michael Ryder has joined Investcorp as a Senior Advisor to lead the infrastructure business. Michael has a long history of successfully investing in the private equity and infrastructure spaces, previously holding leadership positions at Morgan Stanley, Blackstone and OMERS Infrastructure. During his tenure at OMERS, Michael was responsible for deployment of almost US$4 billion of equity in the renewable power, regulated utilities, midstream, and government services sectors. Michael has led teams responsible for all stages of the investment lifecycle from transaction origination, structuring and execution, asset management and value creation, through to successful exits.

"The launch of Investcorp's North America infrastructure business builds upon our long history of success investing in private alternatives on behalf of our global client base, leveraging our strong and established experience in real estate and private equity. Infrastructure is a critical focus area as we see increased activity to upgrade the region's aging infrastructure," said Mohammed Alardhi, Executive Chairman of Investcorp. "This initiative will expand our range of capabilities, generate additional value for our clients and stakeholders and lead us steadily forward in our growth strategy. We are deeply impressed with Michael's extensive experience and knowledge of the infrastructure space and look forward to welcoming him to our team."

"I am proud to be joining the Investcorp team at this exciting time, especially as we anticipate a steady rise in infrastructure investment activity in North America during the next decade," said Michael Ryder, Senior Advisor at Investcorp. "Investcorp has been a best-in-class alternative investment manager for 40 years, I look forward to contributing to the firm's growth strategy by leading this important new initiative."

Investcorp established its first Infrastructure investment business in the Gulf Cooperation Council region in 2019 through a strategic joint venture with Aberdeen Standard Investments. The JV utilizes Investcorp's extensive investment expertise and market reach in the Gulf Cooperation Council, and ASI's strong track record of investing in 120 social infrastructure projects during the past 20 years.

About Investcorp

Investcorp is a global investment manager, specializing in alternative investments across private equity, real estate, credit, absolute return strategies, GP stakes, infrastructure and insurance asset management. Since our inception in 1982, we have focused on generating attractive returns for our clients while creating long-term value in our investee companies and for our shareholders as a prudent and responsible investor.

We invest a meaningful portion of our own capital in products we offer to our clients, ensuring that our interests are aligned with our stakeholders, including the communities that we operate within, towards driving sustainable value creation. We take pride in partnering with our clients to deliver tailored solutions for their needs, utilizing a disciplined investment process, employing world-class talent and combining the resources of a global institution with an innovative, entrepreneurial approach. In January 2022, Investcorp issued its 2021 Responsible Business Report which outlines its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) highlights for 2021 and specific initiatives the Firm implemented to meet its goals: https://www.investcorp.com/esg/

Investcorp has 13 offices across the US, Europe, GCC and Asia, including India, China and Singapore. As of December 31, 2021, Investcorp Group had US $40.4 billion in total AUM, including assets managed by third party managers, and employed approximately 460 people from 46 nationalities globally across its offices. For further information, visit www.investcorp.com and follow us @Investcorp on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

Investcorp

Katherine Segura 1 973-908-4463 corpcomms@Investcorp.com Prosek Partners Lindsay Jablonski 1 646-818-9056 ljablonski@prosek.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investcorp-launches-north-america-infrastructure-investment-platform-301524654.html

SOURCE Investcorp