Investec PLCShs Aktie
WKN DE: A0J32R / ISIN: GB00B17BBQ50
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23.11.2026 08:53:27
Investec To Acquire 19.99% Stake In Shoprite Financial Services For 1.9 Bln Rand
(RTTNews) - Investec Group (INL.JO, INVP.L, IVTJF, IVTJY, ITCFY), a financial services group, on Monday announced that it has agreed to acquire a 19.99% stake in SFS Holdings Ltd.(SFSN.SW), the holding company of Shoprite Financial Services, for approximately 1.9 billion rand.
The transaction is expected to close in mid-2027.
The investment aims to strengthen its partnership with Shoprite and expand its presence in the broader financial services market.
The company will receive board representation, while Shoprite will retain majority ownership and continue to lead SFS Holdings.
The agreement also allows the company to potentially increase its stake to 40% over time, subject to agreed terms.
Separately, SFS Holdings will acquire a 40% stake in DN Invest Proprietary Ltd., a South African investment holding company focused on technology, telecommunications and fintech businesses.
The company expects the investment to be earnings accretive from FY2028.
The company's CET1 ratio is expected to decline by approximately 40 basis points following completion.
On Friday, Investec Group closed trading 0.55% lesser at GBp 546.50 on the London Stock Exchange.
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|Investec PLCShs
|6,55
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