|
16.09.2022 18:16:00
INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates ADES, OCSL, STOR
NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES)'s merger with Arq Limited. If you are an Advanced Emissions shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL)'s merger with Oaktree Strategic Income II, Inc. If you are a OCSL shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR)'s sale to GIC and funds managed by Oak Street for $32.25 per share in cash. If you are a STORE Capital shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-alert-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-ades-ocsl-stor-301626212.html
