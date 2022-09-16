|
16.09.2022 18:17:00
INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates FBMS, GBT, MVBF
NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBMS)'s merger with Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. Subject to the terms of the definitive merger agreement, Heritage shareholders would receive 0.965 shares of First Bancshares common stock for each share of Heritage common stock upon the closing of the transaction. If you are a First Bancshares shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT)'s sale to Pfizer Inc. for $68.50 per share in cash. If you are a Global Blood shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MVBF)'s merger with Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. ("IFH"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, IFH shareholders will receive 1.21 shares of MVB Financial common stock for each share of IFH common stock. If you are a MVB Financial shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-alert-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-fbms-gbt-mvbf-301626215.html
SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Global Blood Therapeutics Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Global Blood Therapeutics Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|First Bancshares Inc
|30,80
|-0,65%
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc
|66,97
|-0,18%
|MVB Financial Corp.
|31,60
|0,64%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRezessionssorgen und Verfallstag: US-Börsen in Rot -- ATX und DAX beenden Freitagshandel mit klaren Abgaben -- Asiatische Indizes gehen schwach ins Wochenende
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erlitten zum Wochenausklang deutliche Verluste. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit Abschlägen. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag abwärts.