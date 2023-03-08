|
08.03.2023 17:10:00
INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates KBAL, DSEY, VBLT, BTE
NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL)'s sale to HNI Corporation for $9.00 in cash and 0.1301 shares of HNI common stock for each share of Kimball common stock. If you are a Kimball shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY)'s sale to Solenis for $8.40 per share in cash. If you are a Diversey shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT)'s merger with Notable Labs, Inc. Per the merger agreement, Vascular shareholders are expected to own approximately 24% of the combined company. If you are a Vascular shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE)'s merger with Ranger Oil Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Ranger shareholders will receive 7.49 Baytex shares plus $13.31 in cash, for each Ranger common share. If you are a Baytex shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
