Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
07.03.2023 17:55:00

INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates WAFD, LBC, SAL, MLVF

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Halper Sadeh LLC (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD)'s merger with Luther Burbank Corporation. If you are a Washington shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Luther Burbank Corporation (NASDAQ: LBC)'s sale to Washington Federal, Inc. for 0.3353 shares of Washington common stock for each share of Luther. If you are a Luther shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAL)'s sale to NBT Bancorp Inc. for 0.7450 shares of NBT common stock for each share of Salisbury. If you are a Salisbury shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLVF)'s sale to First Bank for 0.7733 shares of First Bank common stock and $7.80 in cash per each Malvern common share. If you are a Malvern shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-alert-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-wafd-lbc-sal-mlvf-301764594.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Washington Federal Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Washington Federal Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Luther Burbank Corp Registered Shs 10,60 -0,93% Luther Burbank Corp Registered Shs
Malvern Bancorp Inc 17,60 -1,68% Malvern Bancorp Inc
Salisbury Bancorp Inc 27,70 -1,74% Salisbury Bancorp Inc
Washington Federal Inc. 34,25 -2,89% Washington Federal Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zurückhaltung wegen Powell-Aussagen: ATX und DAX drehen ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen überwiegend mit Verlusten - Tokio schließt in Grün
Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt notieren am Mittwoch in einer engen Handelsspanne um die Nulllinie, ab Mittag überwiegt aber eine freundliche Tendenz. Die asiatischen Börsen befanden sich nach Powell-Zinssignal mehrheitlich im Verkaufsmodus - die Tokioter Börse schloss aber im Plus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen