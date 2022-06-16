|
16.06.2022 15:00:00
INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CVET, STON, CMAX, LJAQ
NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET)'s sale to funds affiliated with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and TPG Capital for $21.00 per share in cash. If you are a Covetrus shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON)'s sale to a subsidiary of Axar Capital Management, LP for $3.50 in cash per share. If you are a StoneMor shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX)'s merger with Steward Health Care System. If you are a CareMax shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
LightJump Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LJAQ)'s merger with Moolec Science Ltd. If you are a LightJump shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-alert-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-cvet-ston-cmax-ljaq-301569395.html
SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP
