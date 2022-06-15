|
INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates FHLT, TVTY, MN, ETTX
NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ: FHLT)'s merger with Excelera DCE. If you are a Future Health shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY)'s sale to funds managed by Stone Point Capital for $32.50 in cash per share. If you are a Tivity Health shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE: MN)'s sale to Callodine Group, LLC for $12.85 per share. If you are a Manning & Napier shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX)'s sale to Innoviva, Inc. for $2.20 per share in cash. If you are an Entasis shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
