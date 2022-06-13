13.06.2022 15:00:00

INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates PCSB, TPTX, MUDS, CTT

NEW YORK , June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

PCSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PCSB)'s sale to Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, PCSB shareholders will receive, for each share of PCSB, at the holder's election, either $22.00 in cash consideration or 1.3284 shares of Brookline common stock for each share of PCSB common stock. If you are a PCSB shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX)'s sale to Bristol Myers Squibb for $76.00 per share. If you are a Turning Point shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ: MUDS)'s merger with Blue Nile, Inc. If you are a Mudrick Capital shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CTT)'s sale to PotlatchDeltic Corporation for 0.23 common shares of PotlatchDeltic stock for each common share of CatchMark. If you are a CatchMark shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information: 
Halper Sadeh LLP 
Daniel Sadeh, Esq. 
Zachary Halper, Esq. 
(212) 763-0060 
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-alert-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-pcsb-tptx-muds-ctt-301566319.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

