13.06.2022 15:00:00
INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates PSB, SREV, HMTV, MANT, CDEV
NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE: PSB)'s sale to affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate for $187.50 per share in cash. If you are a PS Business Parks shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV)'s sale to Concentrix Corporation for $1.50 per share. If you are a ServiceSource shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HMTV)'s sale to a subsidiary of Gato Investments LP for $7.00 per share in cash. If you are a Hemisphere Media shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ: MANT)'s sale to Carlyle Group Inc. for $96.00 per share in cash. If you are a ManTech shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV)'s merger with Colgate Energy Partners III, LLC. If you are a Centennial shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com
SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP
SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP
