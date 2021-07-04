INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates RAVN, RIVE, ESXB, ICON, SBBP; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to CNH Industrial N.V. for $58.00 per share. If you are a Raven shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Riverview Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: RIVE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, shareholders of Riverview common stock will receive 0.4833 shares of Mid Penn common stock for each share of Riverview common stock they own. If you are a Riverview shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: ESXB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to United Bankshares, Inc. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Community Bankers shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.3173 United shares for each share of Community Bankers they own. If you are a Community Bankers shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an affiliate of Lancer Capital, LLC for $3.15 per share in cash. If you are an Iconix Brand shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Strongbridge shareholders will receive 0.7840 shares of the combined company and 1 contingent value right ("CVR") for each Strongbridge share that they own. The CVR is worth up to $1.00 in cash or stock of the combined company upon achievement of certain triggering events. If you are a Strongbridge shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

