+++ Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Kryptowährungen investieren! +++-w-
25.03.2020 20:22:00

Investigation Alert: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm; Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors' Losses?

SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of federal and state laws by certain officers of the companies listed below.

Company Name

Stock Ticker

If You Have Held
Continuously Since

Join the Action

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. 

NASDAQ: UEPS 

9/12/2018

Click Here 

Sealed Air Corp 

NYSE: SEE

11/5/2014

Click Here 

Prudential Financial, Inc. 

NYSE: PRU

2/15/2019

Click Here 

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. 

NASDAQ: MMSI 

2/26/2019

Click Here 

Grub hub Inc. 

NYSE: GRUB

7/30/2019

Click Here 

Beyond Meat, Inc. 

NASDAQ: BYND

5/2/2019

Click Here 

Apyx Medical Corporation 

NASDAQ: APYX

8/1/2018

Click Here 

Jeld-Wen Holding 

NYSE: JELD

1/26/2017

Click Here 

ProPetro Holding Corp. 

NYSE: PUMP

2/17/2017

Click Here 

Green Dot Corporation 

NYSE: GDOT

5/9/2018

Click Here 

Securities fraud class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders for the above publicly-traded companies. If you are a long-term shareholder of any of these companies, and have held shares continuously as dates listed, you may have standing to hold the officers and directors liable for company losses; assisting in holding the company harmless and potentially reforming corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Lead Analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

If you have continuously owned any of the above mentioned companies since the specified date [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-alert-johnson-fistel-llp-encourages-long-term-investors-to-contact-the-firm-should-management-be-held-accountable-for-investors-losses-301029899.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street-Anleger in Kauflaune -- Hohe Volatilität: ATX rutscht in Verlustzone -- DAX fällt ins Minus -- Börsen in Fernost mit Aufschlägen
Der heimische Markt brach seinen Erholungsversuch ab und verbuchte einen Verlust. Der DAX schloss nach einem volatilen Verlauf freundlich. Die Wall Street knüpft an das Kursfeuerwerk vom Vortag an. Zur Wochenmitte wagten sich Anleger an den asiatischen Handelsplätzen aus der Deckung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB