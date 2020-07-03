|
03.07.2020 02:48:00
Investigation Alert: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm; Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors' Losses?
SAN DIEGO, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of federal and state laws by certain officers of the companies listed below.
Company Name
Stock Ticker
If You Have Held
Join the Action
Apyx Medical Corporation
(NASDAQ: APYX)
8/1/2018
Click Here
ViewRay, Inc.
(NASDAQ: VRAY)
5/10/2018
Click Here
Intersect ENT, Inc.
(NASDAQ: XENT)
8/1/2018
Click Here
Fifth Third Bancorp
(NASDAQ: FITB)
2/26/2016
Click Here
AnaptysBio, Inc.
(NASDAQ: ANAB)
10/10/2017
Click Here
Mohawk Industries, Inc.
(NYSE: MHK)
3/3/2020
Click Here
GlobalSCAPE, Inc.
(NYSE: GSB)
1/26/2017
Click Here
ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.
(NYSE: SERV)
2/26/2019
Click Here
Grand Canyon Education, Inc.
(NASDAQ: LOPE)
1/5/2018
Click Here
Fluor Corporation
(NYSE: FLR)
11/2/2017
Click Here
Securities fraud class-action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders for the above publicly-traded companies. If you are a long-term shareholder of any of these companies and have held shares continuously as dates listed, you may have standing to hold the officers and directors liable for company losses; assisting in holding the company harmless and potentially reforming corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.
If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Lead Analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.
If you have continuously owned any of the companies mentioned above since the specified date [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.
About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-alert-johnson-fistel-llp-encourages-long-term-investors-to-contact-the-firm-should-management-be-held-accountable-for-investors-losses-301087927.html
SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP
