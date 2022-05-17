|
17.05.2022 23:49:00
INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates BKI, SIMO, SREV, HMTV
NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI)'s sale to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. If you are a Black Knight shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO)'s sale to MaxLinear, Inc. Per the agreement, each American Depositary Share of Silicon Motion will receive $93.54 in cash and 0.388 shares of MaxLinear common stock. If you are a Silicon Motion shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV)'s sale to Concentrix Corporation for $1.50 per share. If you are a ServiceSource shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HMTV)'s sale to a subsidiary of Gato Investments LP for $7.00 per share in cash. If you are a Hemisphere Media shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com
