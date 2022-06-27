Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
27.06.2022 15:00:00

INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CVET, HMLP, VMW, CTT

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

logo (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET)'s sale to funds affiliated with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and TPG Capital for $21.00 per share in cash. If you are a Covetrus shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP)'s sale to Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd. for $9.25 per common unit. If you are a Höegh LNGPartners shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW)'s sale to Broadcom Inc. Under the terms of the merger, VMware shareholders may elect to receive either $142.50 in cash or 0.2520 shares of Broadcom common stock for each share of VMware they own. The shareholder election is subject to proration. If you are a VMware shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CTT)'s sale to PotlatchDeltic Corporation for 0.23 common shares of PotlatchDeltic stock for each common share of CatchMark. If you are a CatchMark shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-notice-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-cvet-hmlp-vmw-ctt-301575344.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Covetrus Inc Registered Shs When Issuedmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Covetrus Inc Registered Shs When Issuedmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc (A) 10,32 -0,29% CatchMark Timber Trust Inc (A)
Covetrus Inc Registered Shs When Issued 19,58 -0,08% Covetrus Inc Registered Shs When Issued
Hoegh LNG Partners LP Partnership Units 8,98 0,11% Hoegh LNG Partners LP Partnership Units
VMware Inc. 110,78 -0,07% VMware Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gegenbewegung nach Verlusten: Wall Street schlussendlich tiefer -- ATX schließt deutlich im Plus -- DAX letztlich höher -- Börsen in Fernost enden in Grün
Die US-Börsen wechselten häufiger das Vorzeichen. Der heimische Markt schloss am Montag fester. Auch in Deutschland wurden schlussendlich grüne Vorzeichen beobachtet. Die asiatischen Börsen waren zum Wochenbeginn von grünen Vorzeichen geprägt.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen