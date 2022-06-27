|
27.06.2022 15:00:00
INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CVET, HMLP, VMW, CTT
NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET)'s sale to funds affiliated with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and TPG Capital for $21.00 per share in cash. If you are a Covetrus shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP)'s sale to Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd. for $9.25 per common unit. If you are a Höegh LNGPartners shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW)'s sale to Broadcom Inc. Under the terms of the merger, VMware shareholders may elect to receive either $142.50 in cash or 0.2520 shares of Broadcom common stock for each share of VMware they own. The shareholder election is subject to proration. If you are a VMware shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CTT)'s sale to PotlatchDeltic Corporation for 0.23 common shares of PotlatchDeltic stock for each common share of CatchMark. If you are a CatchMark shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
