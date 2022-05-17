|
17.05.2022 15:00:00
INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates MANT, ENPC, CNTQ, MTOR
NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
ManTech International Corporation(NASDAQ: MANT)'s sale to Carlyle Group Inc. for $96.00 per share in cash. If you are a ManTech shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Executive Network Partnering Corporation (NYSE: ENPC)'s merger with Grey Rock Investment Partners and Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. If you are an Executive Network shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ: CNTQ)'s merger with Dragonfly Energy Corp. If you are a Chardan NexTech shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR)'s sale to Cummins Inc. for $36.50 per share in cash. If you are a Meritor shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com
