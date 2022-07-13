|
13.07.2022 18:49:00
INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates SMED, CVET, STCN
NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ: SMED)'s sale to an affiliate of Aurora Capital Partners for $8.75 per share. If you are a Sharps shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET)'s sale to funds affiliated with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and TPG Capital for $21.00 per share in cash. If you are a Covetrus shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ: STCN)'s sale to Steel Partners Holdings L.P. Under the terms of the agreement, Steel Connect shareholders would receive $1.35 per share in cash and one contingent value right to receive their pro rata share of net proceeds, to the extent such net proceeds exceed $80 million plus certain related costs and expenses, if Steel Connect's ModusLink subsidiary is sold during the two-year period following completion of the proposed merger. If you are a Steel Connect shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-notice-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-smed-cvet-stcn-301585922.html
SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sharp Compliance Corpmehr Nachrichten
|
11.05.22
|Ausblick: Sharp Compliance vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
28.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Sharp Compliance stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
26.04.22
|Ausblick: Sharp Compliance stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.01.22
|Ausblick: Sharp Compliance legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.08.21
|Ausblick: Sharp Compliance stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
26.04.21
|Ausblick: Sharp Compliance legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
26.01.21
|Ausblick: Sharp Compliance legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
26.10.20
|Ausblick: Sharp Compliance stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Sharp Compliance Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Covetrus Inc Registered Shs When Issued
|20,54
|-0,39%
|Sharp Compliance Corp
|8,10
|0,00%
|Steel Connect Inc Registered Shs
|1,28
|-0,62%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholungskurs zum Wochenende: US-Börsen gehen stärker aus dem Handel -- ATX und DAX schließen höher -- Börsen Asiens letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am am Freitag fester. Auch dem DAX gelang ein freundlicher Handelstag. Die US-Börsen verbuchten vor dem Wochenende Gewinne. Die asiatischen Börsen liefen am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.