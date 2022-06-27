|
27.06.2022 15:00:00
INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TPTX, DRE, PLD, RADA
NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX)'s sale to Bristol Myers Squibb for $76.00 per share. If you are a Turning Point shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE)'s sale to Prologis, Inc. for 0.475x of a Prologis share for each Duke Realty share. If you are a Duke Realty shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD)'s merger with Duke Realty Corporation. If you are a Prologis shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA)'s merger with Leonardo DRS Inc. If you are a RADA shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-notice-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-tptx-dre-pld-rada-301575341.html
SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rada Electronic Industries LtdShsmehr Nachrichten
|
21.06.22
|Dow Jones Newswires: Leonardo DRS, RADA Electronic Industries agree to all-stock merger (MarketWatch)
|
09.05.22
|Ausblick: Rada Electronic Industries legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
02.11.21
|Ausblick: Rada Electronic Industries veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
08.02.21
|Ausblick: Rada Electronic Industries präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
08.11.20
|Ausblick: Rada Electronic Industries verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
10.08.20
|Ausblick: Rada Electronic Industries legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
18.05.20
|Ausblick: Rada Electronic Industries vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
19.05.19
|Ausblick: Rada Electronic Industries stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Rada Electronic Industries LtdShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Duke Realty Corp.
|53,50
|-0,93%
|Prologis Inc.
|114,40
|2,36%
|Rada Electronic Industries LtdShs
|9,90
|-5,71%
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs
|75,27
|0,13%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGegenbewegung nach Verlusten: Wall Street schlussendlich tiefer -- ATX schließt deutlich im Plus -- DAX letztlich höher -- Börsen in Fernost enden in Grün
Die US-Börsen wechselten häufiger das Vorzeichen. Der heimische Markt schloss am Montag fester. Auch in Deutschland wurden schlussendlich grüne Vorzeichen beobachtet. Die asiatischen Börsen waren zum Wochenbeginn von grünen Vorzeichen geprägt.