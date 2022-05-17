+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
17.05.2022 15:00:00

INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TVTY, ACC, SWCH, CMPI

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY)'s sale to funds managed by Stone Point Capital for $32.50 in cash per share. If you are a Tivity Health shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE: ACC)'s sale to Blackstone related entities for $65.47 per share in cash. If you are an American Campus shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH)'s sale to DigitalBridge Group, Inc. for $34.25 per share. If you are a Switch shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPI)'s sale to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for $10.50 per share in cash. If you are a Checkmate shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-notice-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-tvty-acc-swch-cmpi-301548931.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

