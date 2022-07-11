Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
11.07.2022 15:00:00

INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates VIVO, ZEN, GRRB, EPZM

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

logo (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO)'s sale to SD Biosensor, Inc. and SJL Partners LLC for $34.00 per share in cash. If you are a Meridian shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN)'s sale to Permira and Hellman & Friedman LLC for $77.50 per share. If you are a Zendesk shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTC: GRRB)'s sale to First Bancorp for 0.910 shares of First Bancorp common stock for each share of GrandSouth common and preferred stock. If you are a GrandSouth shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM)'s sale to Ipsen. If you are an Epizyme shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-notice-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-vivo-zen-grrb-epzm-301583436.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

